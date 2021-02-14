DUM-W Vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Match Preview

The Dumka Daisies Women will face the Bokaro Blossoms Women in the upcoming match of the Jharkhand Women T20 tournament. The DUM-W vs BOK-W match is scheduled to commence at 2:00 PM IST on Sunday, February 14. Here, we take a look at DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, DUM-W vs BOK-W live scores, DUM-W vs BOK-W match prediction and DUM-W vs BOK-W playing 11.

DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: DUM-W vs BOK-W match preview

The tournament will be played from February 14 to 25 with the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) splitting players into five teams. This tournament will be the first for women cricket players in the entire nation since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic with the organisers taking all precautionary measures.

The teams taking part in the tournament are Jamshedpur Jasmines, Dhanbad Daffodils, Dumka Daisies, Ranchi Roses and Bokaro Blossoms. The tournament will have 21 matches being played between the five teams with the finals slated for 25th February. The match between the Dumka Daisies and the Bokaro Blossoms is just the second match of the tournament and it is too early to say as to how well the teams will perform. This contest should be a good one to watch

DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: probable DUM-W vs BOK-W playing 11

DUM-W: Jaya Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Priya Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Shampi Kumar, Anjali Das, Muskan Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Kumari Sabita

BOK-W: Riya Raj, Pinky Tirkey, Komal Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Isha Keshri, Indrani Roy, Ashwani Kumari, Meera Mahto, Neha Kumari Shaw, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Katyayani Madeti

DUM-W vs BOK-W live: Top picks for DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team

Priya Kumari

Jaya Kumari

Komal Kumari

Ashwani Kumari

DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team

DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: DUM-W vs BOK-W match prediction

As per our DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, DUM-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DUM-W vs BOK-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

