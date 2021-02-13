Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan Pass BCCI's New Fitness Tests After Failing On First Attempt

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has always stressed the importance of fitness in international and the skipper himself has led from the front when it comes to maintaining a high level of fitness. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently introduced a new set of fitness test that the players will have to clear in order to be eligible to play for the national team. The players who will be picked up for the India vs England 2021 limited-overs matches will be required to take the test.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Stunned After Getting Clean Bowled On 0, Moeen Ali Celebrates: WATCH

BCCI introduces 2km time trials to test players fitness

Indian cricketers will now have to take part in 2-km time trials apart from the existing Yo-Yo Test as it will provide a clearer picture of a player's speed and endurance. As per the report all the contracted players, as well as the aspiring cricketers, will have to take part in the 2-km run.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Receives Applause From Virat Kohli After Reaching Half-century: WATCH

The players will be rated on the basis of their timings and they will have to adhere to the set benchmark. The report also states that fast bowlers will have to complete the run within 8 minutes and 15 seconds, whereas for batsmen, spinners, and wicketkeepers, the limit set is of 8 minutes and 30 seconds.

Also Read: Dream11, Hero Motocorp Winners As CPL 2020's Value To Sponsors Increases By 58%

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, it is understood that the BCCI finalised the new fitness parameters in tandem with the National Cricket Academy, which is headed by former India captain Rahul Dravid, and the national selectors recently.

Also Read: How Morne Morkel Plotted IPL Return At The Age Of 36 Being An Australian

Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan pass latest fitness test

The report further states that the BCCI recently sent a list of about 25 players to the NCA, which has the authority to conduct the fitness tests. The names have been shortlisted by the board keeping in mind the India vs England 2021 ODI and T20I series, the upcoming IPL 2021, tour of England, a likely Asia Cup, which will be followed by the T20 World Cup in October-November. This batch of players named for the Test included Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Siddarth Kaul, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal and Rahul Tewatia.

Happy faces after clearing the fitness test! #YoYoDone 💯 pic.twitter.com/TFFhhg6dAN — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) February 12, 2021

While the players failed to clear the test in the first attempt conducted on February 8, some of the players retook the test and managed to clear the test in the second attempt. The likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan and Siddharth Kaul confirmed the same through their Unadkat's Twitter handle. The report further states that more players will be undergoing fitness tests soon.

Image: Jaydev Unadkat / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.