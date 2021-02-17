DUM-W Vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Match Preview

Quick links:
Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) and Jamshedpur Jasmines Women (JAM-W) will collide in the eighth match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 league on Wednesday, February 17 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. Here's a look at our DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction, probable DUM-W vs JAM-W playing 11 and DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team.
Dumka Daisies Women are currently at the third spot of the Jharkhand Women's T20 league with six points. Priyanka Sawaiyan and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning and losing one each. Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, on the other hand, are at the basement spot with zero points as they have lost all their last two games.
Devyani Prasad, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Jaya Kumari, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Muskan Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Anita Tigga, Priya Kumari, Sabita Kumari
Niharika Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Priyanka Kumari
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Dumka Daisies Women will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The DUM-W vs JAM-W match prediction and DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team and DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
