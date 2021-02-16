RAN-W Vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Match Preview

The Ranchi Roses Women will face the Dumka Daisies Women in the league match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament. The RAN-W vs DUM-W match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium. The RAN-W vs DUM-W live match is scheduled to commence at 2:00 PM IST on Tuesday, February 16. Here, we take a look at RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction, RAN-W vs DUM-W live scores, RAN-W vs DUM-W match prediction and RAN-W vs DUM-W playing 11.

Also Read: Jharkhand Women's T20 Roses Vs Daisies Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs DUM-W match preview

Ranchi Roses' confidence will be sky high after making a winning start to their campaign. They won their first two matches and they are currently comfortably placed at the top on the points table. They match provides them with an opportunity to make it hat-trick of wins and continuing their winning momentum in the competition.

On the other hand, Dumka Daisies have just win under their belt but their confidence will be boosted following a hard-fought win against Dhanbad Daffodils in their previous match. They are currently placed at the 3rd spot on the points table and will look to make a move on points table by beating the table toppers. Fans can expect a thrilling match between these two quality sides

Also Read: Shubman Gill To Skip Fielding After Taking Blow To Forearm; India Eye Early Finish To Test

RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: Probable RAN-W vs DUM-W playing 11s

RAN-W: Anamika Kumari, Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Durga Murmu, Nidhi Buley, Israni Soren, Chandmuni Purty, Simran Mansoori, Simran Kaur, Sifan Hasnain, Tanvi Ranjana.

DUM-W: Pinky Tirkey, Kumari Sabita, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Devyani Prasad, Pratiksha Gautam, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Anushka Parmar, Shampi Kumari, Anjum Bano.

Also Read Gautam Gambhir Calls Ex-team KKR's Batting 'Classless', Names Their Most Unfit Star Player

RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team

Monika Murmu

Devyani Prasad

Nidhi Buley

Mamta Paswan

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona Punjab Warriors Vs Falco Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team

RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs DUM-W match prediction

As per our RAN-W vs DUM-W match prediction, RAN-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RAN-W vs DUM-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.