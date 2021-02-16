Jharkhand Women's T20 Daffodils Vs Blossoms Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The Bokaro Blossoms Women face the Dhanbad Daffodils Women in the upcoming match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament. The Daffodils vs Blossoms match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium. The Daffodils vs Blossoms live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Wednesday, February 17. Here, we take a look at Daffodils vs Blossoms live streaming, where to get Daffodils vs Blossoms live scores and info on Daffodils vs Blossoms squads.

Daffodils vs Blossoms prediction: Daffodils vs Blossoms match preview

One team is currently struggling in the tournament, while another team has made a flying start to their campaign. Dhanbad are currently struggling in the tournament and are yet to win a single match in the ongoing competition. They have a mountain to climb as they face Bokaro who are in great form in the tournament.

The Daffodils are currently flying high, winning both their matches so far. They defeated the Ranchi Roses by 41 runs in their previous encounter and will look to dominate the struggling Dhanbad side. This should be a fascinating contest as the Daffodils will look to give the Blossoms a run for their money

Daffodils vs Blossoms prediction: Daffodils vs Blossoms squads

Daffodils: Sonia, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Ginni Geeta, Shanti Kumari, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Pallavi Kumari, Pratima Kumari

Blossoms: Arti Kumari, Komal Kumari, Pinky Tirkey, Ritu Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Indrani Roy, Isha Keshri, Meera Mahto, Ishaa Gupta, Katyayani Madeti, Riya Raj, Ashwani Kumari, Neha Kumari Shaw, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Ragini Kumari.

Daffodils vs Blossoms live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch looks balanced and fans cans expect a good contest between the batters and the bowlers. The team that has batted first has won the match and so the captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a good total on board for bowlers to defend. Coming to the weather, the skies will be cloudy with a little chance of rain and temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celcius.

Jharkhand Women's T20 Daffodils vs Blossoms live streaming details and Daffodils vs Blossoms live scores

The Daffodils vs Blossoms live streaming will not be available for television audiences in India. However, fans can access the Daffodils vs Blossoms live streaming in India on the FanCode app. For Daffodils vs Blossoms live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

Image: FanCode

