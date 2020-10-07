Dwayne Bravo 3 Wickets Away From Achieving Major Milestone In Dream11 IPL 2020

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been the lynchpin of Chennai's bowling attack for almost a decade. Over the years, the all-rounder has delivered several match-winning performances under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Dwayne Bravo is currently in the UAE plying his trade for Chennai in Dream11 IPL 2020. After missing the first three games owing to an injury, the Caribbean international has returned to the side, in what will serve as a massive boost for the Yellow Army.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata Vs Chennai live: MS Dhoni Vs Sunil Narine Leads H2H Stats In Rivalry

Dream11 IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo needs three wickets to become fifth bowler to grab 150 IPL wickets

Dwayne Bravo is all set to reach yet another milestone of grabbing 150 wickets in the cash-rich league. According to the Dwayne Bravo Dream11 IPL stats section, the Chennai all-rounder has 147 wickets to his name and is just three wickets away from achieving the feat. Dwayne Bravo has a golden opportunity to bag these three wickets during Kolkata vs Chennai live action on Wednesday. Kolkata vs Chennai live will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Our 47 turns 37 as the Calypso beats get louder. Here's to an ever cheerful Champion of a year ahead. 🦁💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/tVbb3hJ5jT — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 7, 2020

If Dwayne Bravo reaches the milestone during the Kolkata vs Chennai contest, he will become the second overseas bowler and fifth overall to have grabbed 150 wickets in the IPL. The list of leading wicket-takers in the IPL is topped by Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga, who has 170 wickets to his name.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Rajasthan stats and highlights ft. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Lasith Malinga is followed by Amit Mishra (160 wickets), Piyush Chawla (156 wickets) and Harbhajan Singh (150 wickets). If Dwayne Bravo regains his form in swift fashion, he also has an opportunity to go past Lasith Malinga to become the tournament's leading wicket-taker of all time.

Kolkata vs Chennai live: Match preview

Meanwhile, the Kolkata vs Chennai contest will be a crucial one for both sides since the winner of the contest will grab the third place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. The Kolkata outfit is placed fourth in the Dream11 IPL 2020 standings with two wins and as many losses. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's men occupy the fifth position on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and three defeats.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah jumps to 2nd in Dream11 IPL 2020 highest wicket-takers list behind K Rabada

Dwayne Bravo Dream11 IPL stats

The Dwayne Bravo Dream11 IPL stats section is nothing short of spectacular. The Caribbean all-rounder is an IPL veteran who has featured in 136 matches in the league, scoring 1483 runs at a strike-rate of 128.28. The Bravo Dream11 IPL stats also include the 147 wickets he has picked at a stunning average of 25.05. He has also grabbed 74 catches in the IPL.

On top of that, Bravo has been the leading wicket-taker of the tournament on two occasions - in 2013 and in 2015 where he picked up 32 and 26 wickets respectively. His tally of 32 scalps in 2013 is still the most number of wickets picked by a bowler in a single edition of the lucrative league.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 21 Kolkata vs Chennai pitch report & weather forecast for Abu Dhabi

SOURCE: CHENNAI IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.