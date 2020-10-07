Jasprit Bumrah Jumps To 2nd In Dream11 IPL 2020 Highest Wicket-takers List Behind K Rabada

The Mumbai team posted a challenging total of 193 against the Rajasthan side after batting first during their Dream11 IPL 2020 clash on Tuesday. That was followed by the Mumbai pace battery running through the Rajasthan top-order and picking up wickets at regular intervals. Jasprit Bumrah scalped four vital wickets in his quota of four overs and gave away a mere 20 runs. The 26-year-old was the pick of the bowlers in the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter and the pacer also witnessed a big jump in the list of Dream11 IPL highest wicket-takers.

Jasprit Bumrah was finally handed the new ball in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and he did not disappoint. The in-form Rajasthan captain Steve Smith fell victim to Jasprit Bumrah's delivery and was dismissed cheaply. Flamboyant batsman Rahul Tewatia too was undone by Bumrah as he rattled his stumps. Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer were Bumrah's other two victims as the pacer claimed his career-best bowling figures in the league. The Mumbai team won the match comprehensively by 57 runs to climb to the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

WATCH - Brilliant Bumrah's 4/20



Fast, accurate and picking wickets. This is @Jaspritbumrah93 at his very best as he scalped 4 wickets against Rajasthan Royals.



Dream11 IPL 2020 highest wicket-takers

With 11 wickets to his name in 6 matches, Jasprit Bumrah climbs to the second position. Known to be a vital cog in the Mumbai's bowling line-up, Jasprit Bumrah's form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 will please the defending champions. Fellow Mumbai pacer Trent Boult also has impressed with his wicket-taking abilities with the new ball. With 10 wickets to his name, Trent Boult is positioned at the third spot.

Mumbai has three of their seamers in the top 5 as James Pattinson occupies the fourth place with 9 wickets in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Delhi's Kagiso Rabada rules the Dream11 IPL highest wicket-takers charts with his consistent bowling performances. With 12 wickets to his name in just 5 matches, Kagiso Rabada is at the top of the Dream11 IPL highest wicket-takers list.

Jasprit Bumrah in the Dream11 IPL

The fiery pacer came into the limelight after making his debut for the Mumbai side in the cash-rich league. Jasprit Bumrah is hailed as one of the top death bowlers in white-ball cricket. Having featured in 83 matches in the Dream11 IPL, the Ahmedabad-born bowler has 93 wickets to his name at an impressive economy rate of 7.60.

