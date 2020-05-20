CSK Share New Video Featuring MS Dhoni, Fans Say 'Aaya Sher' To The 'Thala': Watch

Former India captain MS Dhoni's return to competitive cricket is something that fans are looking forward to. The 38-year-old has been on a sabbatical since the conclusion of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. MS Dhoni had made a return to the field in March at the CSK training camp ahead of the IPL 2020 which was scheduled to start from March 29 before it was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CSK shares a new video featuring captain MS Dhoni

CSK's social media handles shared several videos of MS Dhoni from his training at the CSK camp. But due to the lockdown in the country, MS Dhoni returned to his hometown in Ranchi. However, CSK's Twitter handle shared a video of skipper MS Dhoni, which comes much to the delight of former India captain's fans.

In the video, MS Dhoni is seen coming out of a door followed by Suresh Raina amid loud cheers from the fans present outside. Firstly, MS Dhoni acknowledged a salute from the security guard present at the gate and then hilariously pointed grapes towards his supporters. Dhoni then waved at the crowd before boarding the bus. CSK captioned the video, “The sweet king’s here, simply rock on! #Thala #MSDhoni.”

As soon as the video was posted by the CSK's social media handle, it was flooded with comments and reactions. Dhoni's fans lauded his humility at acknowledging the security guard's salute. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

MS Dhoni new look during coronavirus lockdown stuns fans

Currently, MS Dhoni is spending time with his family in his Ranchi farmhouse and has not been active on social media, unlike other cricketers. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi has been posting videos on Instagram though, giving fans a glimpse of what the World Cup-winning skipper is doing at home.

Recently, a video was posted on MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's official account that had raised eyebrows. It involved the MS Dhoni new look during the lockdown, making the cricketer virtually unrecognisable. In the video, this MS Dhoni new look saw him sporting a salt and pepper look with a thick beard.

