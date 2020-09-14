Dwayne Bravo Gets 'Champions' Welcome From CSK Team Hotel In Dubai; Watch Video

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to begin their quest for the fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on September 19 against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. Several members of the CSK who were busy playing in the CPL 2020 are now reaching the UAE for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. On Sunday, CSK's premier all-rounder Dwayne Bravo reached Dubai after a victorious CPL 2020 campaign.

Dwayne Bravo reaches Dubai for IPL 2020

Dwayne Bravo took to Instagram to announce his arrival in the UAE. The Caribbean all-rounder posted a video along with two photos. In the video, Dwayne Bravo is seen giving a tour of his hotel room and shows how he was welcomed by the CSK. Dwayne Bravo captioned the post, "A champion welcome!! Mr 500 @chennaiipl great to be back again".

Dwayne Bravo recently won CPL 2020 with Trinbago Knight Riders under the leadership of Kieron Pollard. The CSK all-rounder had last won the CPL title in 2018 and subsequently went on to win the IPL with CSK the same year. Dwayne Bravo will look to replicate his feat from 2018 and guide CSK to another IPL title.

Dwayne Bravo is one of the most important members of the CSK squad. The 36-year old who has been MS Dhoni's go-to man in the death overs has repaid his captain's faith more often than not. His performances will be crucial in determining how far the Chennai-based franchise go into the tournament. Meanwhile, the BCCI released the IPL 2020 schedule on September 6. As per CSK schedule, MS Dhoni's men are set to start their IPL campaign by locking horns with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19.

CSK schedule for IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo opens up on CSK's future captain

While speaking to ABP News, Dwayne Bravo said that he knows that the prospect of CSK's future captain has been in Dhoni's mind for some time. He added that everyone has to step aside at some point of time and it is just a matter of when to step aside and hand it over to Suresh Raina or someone younger.

MS Dhoni recently announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 and thereby brought an end to a glorious 16-year career. On being asked if hanging his boots from international cricket will affect his leadership in IPL 2020, Dwayne Bravo replied in the negative. In fact, Bravo stated that now Dhoni will remain the same person and will play more freely in the IPL 2020 as he won’t have to worry about a billion people's expectations on him.

Dwayne Bravo further spoke about the reason behind CSK's success. The West Indian international said that they have a very talented squad which is full of experience. He added that their owners and management staff are also very relaxed and balanced. Bravo reckoned that all these things come together and play a part in making CSK a successful franchise. Bravo opined that they don’t have any outside pressure from the owners or the management. Bravo, who is an integral part of the CSK squad for the IPL 2020, also said that they don’t feel under pressure with MS Dhoni at the helm.

IMAGE COURTESY: CSK TWITTER