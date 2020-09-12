CSK Star Josh Hazlewood Makes ODI Return With INCREDIBLE Caught And Bowled Wicket: Watch

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
Australia defeated England by 19 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Old Trafford in Manchester to take a 1-0 lead. There were quite a few good performances from the Australian players but the star of the match was Josh Hazlewood who was making a comeback in the format. Josh Hazlewood finished the game with brilliant figures of 3/26 from 10 overs.
Chasing a huge score of 294, England needed a good start but Josh Hazlewood ensured that the hosts were dented early in the innings. The CSK pacer got the first breakthrough for the visitors as he dismissed Jason Roy by grabbing a sensational catch off his own bowling. Josh Hazlewood bowled a full delivery as Jason Roy went for an expensive drive. The ball seamed off the deck which is why Roy failed to middle it. Despite the poor connection, the ball was travelling but Hazlewood was quick to react as he held onto a low one-handed stunner.
A very good catch.
Live Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/FTTwAkwEXU#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/x3vuXh9EQf
England could only manage to score 275/9 from 50 overs. Sam Billings scored a valiant ton (118), which went in vain as England fell short by 19 runs. Earlier in the day, Australia posted a total of 294 riding on the back of half-centuries by Mitchell Marsh (73) and Glenn Maxwell (77). The focus now shifts to the second ODI at the same venue where England will look to draw level while Aussies will look to wrap up the series with a game to go.
Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood is all set to play for the CSK in the upcoming IPL 2020 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Josh Hazlewood has previously been a part of the Mumbai Indians but he did not get an opportunity to make his debut. Josh Hazlewood will be an integral part of the CSK's bowling attack in the IPL 2020 and his performances will be crucial in deciding the fate of the Chennai-based franchise in the 13th edition of the lucrative league.
