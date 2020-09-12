Home
Schedule
Points Table
Videos

CSK Star Josh Hazlewood Makes ODI Return With INCREDIBLE Caught And Bowled Wicket: Watch

CSK pacer Josh Hazlewood, who was making his ODI comeback, starred in Australia's win over England on Friday with brilliant figures of 3/26 from 10 overs.

Written By Jatin Malu
Last Updated:
CSK

Australia defeated England by 19 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Old Trafford in Manchester to take a 1-0 lead. There were quite a few good performances from the Australian players but the star of the match was Josh Hazlewood who was making a comeback in the format. Josh Hazlewood finished the game with brilliant figures of 3/26 from 10 overs.

ALSO READ | CSK: Kevin Pietersen predicts team that will win IPL 2020 and it is NOT CSK or MI

England vs Australia 2020: CSK pacer Josh Hazlewood stars in Australia's win over England

Chasing a huge score of 294, England needed a good start but Josh Hazlewood ensured that the hosts were dented early in the innings. The CSK pacer got the first breakthrough for the visitors as he dismissed Jason Roy by grabbing a sensational catch off his own bowling. Josh Hazlewood bowled a full delivery as Jason Roy went for an expensive drive. The ball seamed off the deck which is why Roy failed to middle it. Despite the poor connection, the ball was travelling but Hazlewood was quick to react as he held onto a low one-handed stunner.

ALSO READ | CSK: Suresh Raina posts another workout photo: Is CSK batsman preparing for IPL 2020 return?

England could only manage to score 275/9 from 50 overs. Sam Billings scored a valiant ton (118), which went in vain as England fell short by 19 runs. Earlier in the day, Australia posted a total of 294 riding on the back of half-centuries by Mitchell Marsh (73) and Glenn Maxwell (77). The focus now shifts to the second ODI at the same venue where England will look to draw level while Aussies will look to wrap up the series with a game to go.

ALSO READ | England vs Australia 2020: Glenn Maxwell returns after 10-month hiatus, says 'trying to be genuine all-rounder’

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood is all set to play for the CSK in the upcoming IPL 2020 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Josh Hazlewood has previously been a part of the Mumbai Indians but he did not get an opportunity to make his debut. Josh Hazlewood will be an integral part of the CSK's bowling attack in the IPL 2020 and his performances will be crucial in deciding the fate of the Chennai-based franchise in the 13th edition of the lucrative league.

ALSO READ | England vs Australia 2020: Glenn Maxwell returns as Australia announce squad for limited-overs series against England

IMAGE COURTESY: ENGLAND CRICKET TWITTER

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

IPL 2020: Title-holders Mumbai Indians pay special tribute to all their passionate fans

20 mins ago

Shahid Afridi, Munaf Patel, Chris Gayle to feature in mega Sri Lanka Premier League draft

31 mins ago

MID Vs HAM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live info

48 mins ago

Jonty Rhodes amazes fans with scorching catches even at 51 in KXIP nets; watch video

54 mins ago

Jos Buttler fails in England run-chase after Marnus Labuschagne takes super catch: Watch

59 mins ago

Mumbai Indians fans excited as Kieron Pollard arrives in UAE along with family for IPL

1 hour ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Points Net RR
VIDEOS