T10 League 2019: 5 Interesting Facts About The Player Of The Final, Chadwick Walton

West Indies' Chadwick Walton took centre stage as Maratha Arabians etched their name on the T10 League trophy for the first time at a buzzing Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Jamaican wicketkeeper had hardly performed in the league till the final. But, when the spotlight was at its brightest, Walton shined. Firstly, he played a significant part in a hat-trick of run-outs in the field. Walton followed that up by playing the defining innings of the final as the Arabians beat the Deccan Gladiators by eight wickets in the final.

His innings of 51 came off just 26 deliveries and was remarkable for the fact he had accrued a mere 43 runs in the seven matches leading up to the final.

In the 2017 CPL Draft, he was selected by the Guyana Amazon Warriors with a $110,000 contract. In 2018, he was selected to play for the Vancouver Knights in the players' draft for the inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada tournament. Later the same month, he was named the Best Regional T20 Cricketer of the Year at the annual Cricket West Indies' Awards

Let us have a look at five facts about Chadwick Walton

1. Test Debut in 2009

Walton made his Test debut way back in 2009 against Bangladesh. He went on to play two Tests for his country and managed to score a paltry 13 runs from four innings, with 10 being his highest score.

2. Record five dismissals

Walton might have failed with the bat but he shined with the gloves during his first and only Test series as he equalled Ridley Jacobs's record of five dismissals in an innings.

3. ODI debut

Despite being neat behind the stumps with his keeping skills, his batting was a serious concern. He made 2 ducks in his first two One Day International innings. He went on to play nine matches scoring 53 runs at a dismal average of 6.62.

4. T20I career

He got many opportunities in T20Is after he made his debut in 2014 against New Zealand but could not live up to expectations. From 19 matches that he played, he scored only 220 runs at an average of 13.23.

5. Best regional T20 cricketer award

His career was resurrected because of his performances in T20 cricket. He was also awarded the best regional T20 cricketer award by Cricket West Indies for his impressive performance in domestic T20 matches.

Walton could be an exciting prospect ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 where teams will look to add the West Indies hitter into their ranks.

