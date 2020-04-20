Yuvraj Singh Recalls Sourav Ganguly Stealing The Limelight From Him In Natwest 2002 Final

Over the years, the Indian cricket team has registered some of the most memorable wins. The 2002 Natwest final victory against England is still rated as one of the best victories by the Men in Blue. The match, which shifted like a pendulum, is renowned for two things – India's incredible chase and Sourav Ganguly's wild celebration.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh reveals one thing about BCCI president Sourav Ganguly that the entire team disliked; Read

Yuvraj Singh recalls an interesting incident from 2002 Natwest final

Sourav Ganguly was so thrilled after the nail-biting victory that he removed his jersey and started swinging it in the air. One of the heroes of the famous wins, Yuvraj Singh was involved in a live session with India Today where he interestingly recalled an incident from the victory.

Yuvraj Singh revealed that not only Sourav Ganguly but even he had removed his jersey after winning the game but nobody recognised it. Yuvraj Singh added that nobody figured it out because he was wearing another T-shirt beneath as it was too cold in England. He further said that nobody noticed it and thus he was saved.

ALSO READ | IPL: BCCI president: Sourav Ganguly was right about 158* in IPL 2008 changing my life forever: Brendon McCullum

Yuvraj Singh had come in to bat at 132/4 after the fall of Rahul Dravid’s wicket and soon things turned worse with Sachin Tendulkar getting out with the team’s score only 146 after 24 overs. Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif then joined hands to stitch a scintillating partnership of 121 runs and despite the former getting out, Kaif carried on to score a valiant 87 not out and lead India to a historic victory.

ALSO READ | BCCI: 'Nothing is in favour,' says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly as he breaks silence over the future of IPL

Yuvraj Singh reveals what motivated him to hit six sixes off Stuart Broad

Recently, while speaking to Sports Tak, Yuvraj Singh said it was his verbal battle with former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff that motivated him to hit six sixes. Yuvraj Singh said that he had no desire to hit 6 sixes per se. But his argument with Andrew Flintoff got him infuriated. Yuvraj added that he had hit Andrew Flintoff for two boundaries on good deliveries, which he did not take sportingly.

Andrew Flintoff reportedly told him that he would cut Yuvraj Singh's throat off. In return, Yuvraj promised that if that was the case, he would hit him with his bat. Yuvraj added that the umpire interrupted us but he was very pumped up after that argument with Andrew Flintoff and he had decided that would send every ball out of the park then.

ALSO READ | IPL: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly lets fans have a look at his childhood abode in commercial

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER