Dwayne Bravo Reveals MS Dhoni Defeated Him In 'sprint Between Wickets Race' Post IPL Final

West Indies and Indian Premier League (IPL) veteran Dwayne Bravo recently recalled a memorable ‘3-run dash’ with his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni after the IPL 2018 final. The two cricketers were famously involved in a sprint, which saw MS Dhoni defeating Bravo by a small margin. The video of the race was uploaded by CSK on their social media platforms which immediately went viral.

Dwayne Bravo reveals why he challenged MS Dhoni to a race post-IPL 2018 final

During an Instagram Live session with CSK, Dwayne Bravo said that MS Dhoni was teasing him for his growing age throughout the IPL 2018 season. He said that MS Dhoni used to call him an “old man” who is very slow. Upon constant banter by the wicketkeeper, Dwayne Bravo revealed that he finally decided to challenge him for a race “between the wickets”.

When Thala challenged Champion for a three run dash, post the victory yesterday! Any guesses who wins it? #whistlepodu #SuperChampions 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/k8OzIPMyxo — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 28, 2018

However, the two cricketers mutually agreed to hold the race after the tournament is over. Dwayne Bravo revealed that both he and MS Dhoni did not want to risk themselves to an injury in the middle of the high-octane competition. In the live session, Bravo admitted his defeat and said MS Dhoni was “very quick” in the race.

Revisiting IPL 2018 final

Before MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo engaged themselves in a sprint, the two cricketers took the field for CSK in an all-important IPL 2018 final against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). While SRH posted a competitive 178-6 from their 20 overs, their total was easily overhauled by CSK on the back of some powerful hitting by their opener Shane Watson. Shane Watson was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for scoring a six-laden 117* from 57 balls as CSK lifted their third IPL trophy.

