SRH Released Players: 5 Players Released By The Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

This year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will see Sunrisers Hyderabad packing their side with some fresh faces. They are releasing a couple of players to free some funds for the auction. The franchise released a total of five players which included Shakib-al-Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda and Ricky Bhui.

IPL 2020 Auction

The players' auction for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on December 19 in Kolkata. The cash-rich league is usually held in April-May every year and players' auction is being conducted in Kolkata for the first time. The city is the home ground of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan.

SRH released players 2020

While Shakib will be out of action due to the ban imposed on him for not reporting corrupt approaches, the other players didn't perform as per expectations. We look at these players and their stint with the side.

Martin Guptill

The New Zealand opening batsman was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad to step in for England's Jonny Bairstow last season. In the three matches he played last season, he could only gather 81 runs. With Sunrisers having Bairstow and Warner as their set opening pair, it would have been difficult for Guptill to get enough game time.

Deepak Hooda

The all-rounder from Rajasthan was recently released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the upcoming IPL auction 2020 on December 19. Hooda was among the five cricketers released by the franchise. Signed in the 2018 auction, the cricketer did not make much impact in spite of getting enough games. However, he boasts of an impressive List A and domestic T20 record with both bat and ball. This could help him find a new franchisee for the upcoming season.

Ricky Bhui

The Andhra Pradesh player was signed by SRH in the 2014 auctions. However, due to the presence of international stars, it wasn’t easy for him to force his way in the side. After waiting for four years, he finally got a game in the previous season and he scored only 7 runs. Leaving SRH will only do a world of good for the youngster as he will now get a chance to show his talent if any of the franchises go ahead and bid for him in the auction.

Yusuf Pathan

The Baroda all-rounder was unlucky to have not found a place in the SRH side for this season. The experienced all-rounder had a brilliant season with them in 2018, but he couldn’t replicate the form in the last season. This ultimately led to his release. Pathan has 3200 IPL runs and still holds the record for the second-fastest hundred in the IPL. On his day, Pathan can still take apart the best sides.