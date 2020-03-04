Will IPL 2020 Be Cancelled Due To Coronavirus? Coronavirus Effect On IPL 2020 Schedule

The IPL 2020 edition is scheduled to start on March 29, 2020. The opening match of this season's IPL will be played between Mumbai Indians and fierce rivals Chennai Super Kings. However, a lot of doubts are popping up about the IPL 2020 schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic that has put governments around the world on high alert in recent weeks.

IPL 2020 highest-paid players from the recent auction

IPL 2020: Will the IPL be cancelled due to coronavirus?

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has already claimed the lives of over 3,100 people and infected over 90,000 globally. The virus has ruined the pre-planned schedules of various international sporting events across the globe. The threat of coronavirus has even put the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics under doubt. In such a situation, the IPL 2020 schedule could also be threatened by the spread of the virus. While BCCI officials have dismissed any claims regarding the coronavirus affecting the IPL, it remains to be seen how effective the Indian government's preventive measures are in relation to the spread of the disease in the country.

IPL 2020 schedule: BCCI decides to cut IPL prize money, team owners unhappy

#IPL2020 Updates..



- Prize money reduced for the 4 teams that enter play-offs.. From ₹ 50 Crs total to ₹ 25 Crs total..



- Each franchise has to pay ₹ 50 Lakhs per match it hosts, instead of the ₹ 30 Lakhs it paid earlier..



- Each franchise will earn ₹ 200 Crs revenue.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 4, 2020

Sourav Ganguly confident that the IPL 2020 schedule will not be affected by coronavirus

