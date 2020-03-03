Hardik Pandya Proud About Putting On Weight, Shares Incredible Transformation Picture

With the IPL 2020 set to begin on March 29, Hardik Pandya returned to the playing field in the ongoing DY Patil T20 tournament. The all-rounder, who has been missing in action since the South Africa series at home due to injury, is back fit and will be looking at getting back to his best with Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020. During his recovery, Hardik Pandya bettered his fitness and put on more weight. He updated his fans about it with a post on Instagram.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada Likely To Miss First Week For Delhi Capitals After Groin Injury

Hardik Pandya recovery: Mumbai Indians all-rounder gains weight ahead of IPL 2020

In his latest post on Instagram, Hardik Pandya shared an image of himself before and after his injury. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder shared an update that he added seven more kgs to his weight while continuing to return to full fitness. Hardik Pandya, in his caption, mentioned that the all-rounder put in a lot of effort and there were no shortcuts to getting ‘stronger and better.’

Also Read: IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Greeted With Thunderous Applause At Chennai Airport; Watch Video

Also Read: IPL 2020: Pravin Tambe To Not Play For KKR After Being Disqualified By BCCI

Hardik Pandya recovery: With IPL 2020 in sight, all-rounder plays DY Patil T20

Hardik Pandya had sustained a back injury playing against South Africa in September. The all-rounder underwent surgery and was expected to be fit for the New Zealand tour. However, he had to wait longer to make his international return. Instead, he featured in the ongoing DY Patil T20 tournament. Pandya scored a 25-ball 38 in his first match back from injury. The all-rounder started slowly but then got into his groove and hit four sixes in his innings. The innings comes as a real positive for Rohit Sharma and his Mumbai Indians team. They are aiming to defend their 2019 title.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Hits 25-ball 38 On Return From Injury In DY Patil T20 Cup