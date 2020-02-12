Hardik Pandya To Play For Reliance In Upcoming Corporate T20 Tournament In Mumbai: Report

Hardik Pandya has been one of the key members of the Indian cricket team across all formats. The all-rounder has proved his worth as he has contributed immensely in all the departments of the game on numerous occasions. India have struggled to find the right combination since he has been out of the team.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians becomes 1st team to bag ₹100 cr sponsorship money in one season

Pandya first sustained a back injury during the Asia Cup 2018. He recovered to play in the IPL 2019 and the World Cup before the injury resurfaced. Pandya required surgery to get his physical health back to normal. The Mumbai Indians star underwent a successful surgery in London in October and had almost recovered.

In December, Hardik Pandya was included in the India A squad for the ODIs in New Zealand but was pulled out of the squad as he still hadn't recovered fully. But last month, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder was seen bowling in the Team India nets before the Mumbai ODI against Australia, which raised hopes of his comeback against New Zealand in the Test series.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians fans' Twitter trend 'GoEvenThisSeason' breaks the internet

Mumbai Indians team 2020: Hardik Pandya likely make a comeback

However, Hardik Pandya was later ruled out of the Test series too because of his fitness. Last month, Pandya had travelled to London with NCA head physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone. Currently, Hardik Pandya is undergoing a rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians: From Rohit Sharma to Mohsin Khan; salaries of all Mumbai Indians players

But according to a recent report, Hardik Pandya is all set to make a comeback to the field later this month. The report stated that Pandya is expected to take part in the DY Patil T20 tournament later this month. Pandya is set to be representing a Reliance outfit in what is expected to be a corporate tournament which takes place annually. Reliance are the owners of Mumbai Indians in the IPL, the Rohit Sharma-led franchise for whom Hardik Pandya has played since his debut in the competition in 2015.

After missing nearly six months of action, Hardik Pandya will be eager to be on the field. Should Pandya prove his fitness and perform exceptionally well, he stands a good chance to be a part of the Mumbai Indians team 2020. Hardik Pandya is likely to be in the squad for T20 World Cup in Australia which is set to take place later this year as well.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians mark 9 years of association with Rohit Sharma in throwback post

IMAGE COURTESY: HARDIK PANDYA INSTAGRAM