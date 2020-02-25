Hardik, Shikhar & Bhuvneshwar Recover Well, Set To Feature In THIS T20 Tournament

In a major relief for cricket fans, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batting ace Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar are set to be seen back in action.

Pandya underwent a productive net session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru recently. He was seen facing throwdown in the nets and mainly played with a straight bat. It is not yet clear if he will make a comeback in the South Africa ODIs next month or the IPL. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan sustained a shoulder injury during the ODI series against Australia and has been missing out on action since then. Bhuvneshwar Kumar underwent a hernia operation and is now back to his full fitness.

The trio is set to feature in the DY Patil T20 tournament, which began on Monday. The likes of Shivam Dubey, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson will take the field as well. Mumbai’s Surya Kumar Yadav will get yet another platform to push his case for a national call-up.

“The Reliance 1 (team) would be represented by players like Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shikhar Dhawan,” said Dr Vijay Patil, President, DY Patil Sports Academy and Mumbai Cricket Association at a press meet.

Furthermore, India will host South Africa in a 3-match ODI series and the cricketers would like to make a statement with their respective performance. Some of the big names might be rested for the white-ball series.

