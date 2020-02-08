What Happened To Hardik Pandya And When Will The Star All Rounder Return?

Hardik Pandya has established himself as one of the key figures of India XI across all formats. The all-rounder has time and again shown how valuable an asset he is for India. Since he's been out of the team, India have struggled to find his replacement. They have had to make adjustments to the team combination to fill his void.

Hardik Pandya injury update: All-rounder to undergo rehabilitation in London

Hardik Pandya’s injury & recovery is a big bone of contention now. He was sent to London for another review by a spinal surgeon. Will undergo rehab at the NCA but if India consider him an MVP for World T20, should he be allowed a full-throttle IPL in extreme weather conditions? — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 1, 2020

Hardik Pandya injury update: Hardik Pandya expected to be fit for IPL 2020

Hardik Pandya first sustained a back injury during the Asia Cup 2018. He recovered to play in the IPL 2019 and the World Cup before the injury resurfaced. Pandya required surgery to get back to his standard shape. The Mumbai Indians star underwent successful surgery in London in October and is expected to be fit for the IPL.

Hardik Pandya injury update: Hardik Pandya vital in T20 World Cup plans

Hardik Pandya will be an essential part of the Indian team during the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Outgoing chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said that Team India are looking to use Hardik Pandya more in white-ball format games going into the T20 World Cup. While Pandya has started training with the Indian team, he was not named in India’s squad for the New Zealand tour. The Baroda all-rounder is looking to achieve match fitness.

Hardik Pandya injury update: Where is Hardik Pandya?

When Shivam Dube was smashed for 34 runs in the final T20I against New Zealand, one question arrived on every fan's lips - where is Hardik Pandya? The all-rounder, who was earlier looking forward to playing a part in the New Zealand tour, was ruled out after failing to regain match fitness. However, the Mumbai Indians star did travel to New Zealand. He is currently enjoying a vacation and undergoing rehabilitation for his back injury.