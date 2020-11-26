DYA W Vs BLA W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's T20 Championship Preview

PCB Dynamites Women will face PCB Blasters Women in Match 4 of the Women's T20 Championship on Thursday, November 26. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our DYA W vs BLA W match prediction, probable DYA W vs BLA W playing 11 and DYA W vs BLA W Dream11 team.

DYA W vs BLA W live: DYA W vs BLA W Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second time that these two teams are facing each other in the tournament. Coming into this match, the Dynamites will have an edge over the Blasters after beating them in the opening match. They won the match chasing down a target of 138 runs with 5 balls remaining. The chase was led by Ayesha Zafar (65) with Javeria Rauf (35 runs) providing the finishing touches to the run chase. Their previous match versus Challengers was washed out due to rain and so they will be hoping to win the match.

Blasters may have lost to Dynamites in the earlier but they will be looking to even the scores by winning this match. Their previous match versus Challengers was washed out due to rain and so this match i important for them to keep themselves in contention for a place in final. Fans can expect a thrilling contest when these two teams take the field.

DYA W vs BLA W Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11

DYA W vs BLA W Dream11 prediction: DYA W probable playing 11

Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Hafsa Khalid (wk) Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Umme Hani, Rameen Shamim (c), Nashra Sundhu, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima, Diana Baig

DYA W vs BLA W Dream11 prediction: BLA W probable playing 11

Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Jaweria Rauf, Huraina Sajjad, Aliya Riaz (c), Hafsa Amjad, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Natalia Parvaiz, Maham Tariq, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan.

DYA W vs BLA W Dream11 prediction: Top picks from DYA W vs BLA W playing 11

Javeria Rauf

Aliya Riaz

Ayesha Zafar

Iram Javed

DYA W vs BLA W match prediction: DYA W vs BLA W Dream11 team

DYA W vs BLA W live: DYA W vs BLA W Dream11 prediction

As per our DYA W vs BLA W Dream11 prediction, DYA W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The DYA W vs BLA W Dream11 prediction, top picks and DYA W vs BLA W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DYA W vs BLA W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

