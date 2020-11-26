Lanka Premier League 2020 CK Vs KT Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Colombo (CK) will lock horns against the Kandy Tuskers in the first game of the much-awaited Lanka Premier League 2020. The match will be played on Thursday, November 26 and will be held at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. Here's a look at the CK vs KT live streaming details, pitch report, weather forecast and the match preview.

Lanka Premier League live: Kings vs Tuskers match preview

The Lanka Premier League 2020 will be Sri Lanka's first T20 competition since the Sri Lanka Premier League that was held last eight years ago in 2012. The tournament was initially scheduled in August but was subsequently postponed due to several restrictions amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament hosts the cream of the crop from Sri Lanka, along with some global T20 superstars along with some evergreen veterans.

Colombo Kings, led by former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews, have been earmarked as on paper favourites with the squad boasting the likes of Andre Russell and the Sri Lankan international trio of Dinesh Chandimal, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay. Their opponentsm the Kandy Tuskers have also done their recruitment well, with captain Kusal Perera having the likes of Asela Gunaratne, ex-Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor and Kusal Mendis. The game will also see former Punjab pacer Manpreet Gony feature for the Kings, while Tuskers have 2007 T20 World Cup winner Irfan Pathan and 2011 World Cup winner Munaf Patel amongst their ranks.

Lanka Premier League live: CK vs KT squads

Colombo Kings

Angelo Mathews (captain), Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjaya, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans

Kandy Tuskers

Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Guneratne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanveer, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Brendan Taylor

Kings vs Tuskers pitch and weather report

Accuweather predicts that the weather for the game against Kings and Tuskers will be partly cloudy with strong winds. There's 25% chances of precipitation, meaning rain could play spoilsport on Thursday. The pitch is likely to aid both batsmen and the bowlers and one can expect an even contest between both bat and ball. Scores in the region of 160 have been par at Hambantota, with spinners getting purchase from the slow wicket. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first as dew will aid chasing teams.

CK vs KT live streaming details

The LPL 2020 matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Fans in India will be able to access the LPL 2020 live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. For CK vs KT live scores, in-match highlights and other updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the Lanka Premier League, the Tuskers and the Kings. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

(Image Courtesy: Lanka Premier League Twitter)

