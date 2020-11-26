GKH Vs MRA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Gemcon Khulna will face Minister Group Rajshahi in the Match 3 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Thursday, November 26. The match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our GKH vs MRA match prediction, probable GKH vs MRA playing 11 and GKH vs MRA Dream11 team.
Both teams have started their campaign with a win in their first match. Khulna in their first match registered a four-wicket win against Fortune Barisha. Ariful Haque’s starred with the bat for his side scoring and unbeaten 48 runs, while Shahidul Islam was the pick of the bowler for the side picking up 4 wickets while bowling
Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/PsWaLGZbRE— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 25, 2020
On the other hand, Rajshahi had to really play out of their skin before overcoming Beximco Dhaka by 2 runs. Mahedi Hasan was the star player for the side scoring a half-century and claiming one wicket with the ball. He will be once again expected to deliver with both bat and ball. The other major contributors in the match were Anisul Islam Emon (35 runs) and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan (39 runs). With a chance to go clear at the top, both teams are expected to put in a terrific performance for fans.
Anamul Haque Bijoy (wk), Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Jahurul Islam, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam
Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Anisul Islam Emon, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Ashraful, Mahedi Hasan, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Farhad Reza, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny,Mohammad Saifuddin
Nurul Hasan
Mahedi Hasan
Shahidul Islam
Shakib Al Hasan
As per our GKH vs MRA Dream11 prediction, MRA will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The GKH vs MRA Dream11 prediction, top picks and GKH vs MRA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GKH vs MRA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
