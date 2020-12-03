Shubman Gill Gets Comical Advice In Instagram Post From Yuvraj Singh On Playing For India

The Virat Kohli-led Indian unit defeated Australia by 13 runs to pocket a consolation win in the third ODI of the three-match series. Batting prodigy from Punjab, Shubman Gill, was included in India’s playing XI in the game as he replaced Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order. Gill opened alongside seasoned campaigner Shikhar Dhawan and scored a brisk 33 from 39 balls.

India vs Australia 2020: India conquer Canberra, Australia pocket series

A well deserved Man of the Match award for @hardikpandya7 for his unbeaten knock of 92.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/KOH2yA7tIW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: Yuvraj Singh spoils Shubman Gill’s victorious “feeling”

On Wednesday, December 2, i.e. a few hours after India’s 13-run win over hosts Australia, Shubman Gill took to his social media accounts and expressed the “great feeling” of representing his nation at the international level. Gill shared a picture of himself along with his teammates in action at Canberra’s Manuka Oval.

Apparently, his celebrations were spoiled by former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in the comments section. Both Gill and Yuvraj hail from Punjab and even represented their state together for a while before the latter quit all forms of the game in 2019.

The 2011 World Cup-winner jokingly called out Shubman Gill for casually keeping his hands inside his pockets in the field and hilariously trolled the youngster for the same. Writing in Punjabi, the former cricketer advised Gill to keep his hands outside because he is playing for India and not for “some club side”.

Yuvraj Singh’s response for young Shubman left several fans, including fans of the young cricketer himself, amused in the comments section. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to the hilarious Instagram encounter between the two Punjab-based players.

India vs Australia 2020: The road ahead

The India vs Australia 2020 series will now move ahead with the T20I segment of the tour. The first of the three-match T20I series is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday, December 4. Shubman Gill, who starred in India’s most recent win over hosts, will not be playing in the truncated format as he has been selected in India’s ODI and Test squads for the tour Down Under.

Image source: PTI and BCCI Twitter

