Harbhajan Singh Uses Instagram Reel To Recall Iconic 2001 Kolkata Hat-trick; Watch Video

Harbhajan Singh is often hailed as one of the best off-spinners to play for India. The Jalandhar-born cricketer has featured in several memorable wins for the country and has also given fans various monumental moments to cherish. The 2001 test match at the Eden Gardens against Australia is forever etched in the memories of the fans due to its thrilling nature. Singh thrived under the pressure situation and delivered a splendid performance.

Harbhajan 2001 hat-trick: The off-spinner revisits his heroics against Australia

The Eden Gardens Test of 2001 has to be a career defying moment for Harbhajan Singh. He delivered a magnificent performance against a formidable Australian side who were at their peak during the time. India were coming into the contest after a humiliating defeat in the first test and had a point to prove. The Australian batsmen got off to a marvellous start and looked all set for a mammoth score.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Coach Ramakant Achrekar On Birth Anniversary, Fans Laud Legend

The Australian top-order decimated the Indian bowlers. However, a young Harbhajan Singh brought India back into the game as he dismissed Ricky Ponting cheaply. The bowler struck again on the very next ball, as he sent the dangerous Adam Gilchrist packing on his very first ball. Singh created history when he took Shane Warne's wicket on the subsequent ball to claim a prominent hat-trick.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh Mocks Ricky Ponting In Video, Brian Lara Calls It 'class': Watch

The 40-year-old is the first Indian to scalp a hat-trick in Test cricket. The only other two bowlers to have taken a hat-trick for India in Tests are Irfan Pathan (vs Pakistan) and Jasprit Bumrah (vs West Indies). Harbhajan Singh took to his Instagram account to share the clip of his brilliant hat-trick. Here is the Harbhajan 2001 hat-trick video -

Harbhajan Singh rocked the Australian batting line-up with his sharp off-spinners and picked up seven wickets in the first innings. He followed it with yet another heroic spell in the second innings to claim six wickets and guided India to one of the country's most special victories in Test Cricket. He played a significant role in India's miraculous victory in the contest along with Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

Harbhajan Singh net worth:

According to caknowledge.com, Harbhajan Singh's net worth is estimated to be around ₹65 crore. His major source of earning comprises of the remuneration he has received for representing the Indian national team in all three formats over the years. Moreover, he also has represented the Mumbai and Chennai teams in the Indian Premier League and has pocketed over ₹56 crore for the same according to InsideSport.

ALSO READ | Black Lives Matter: Jason Holder Lauds IPL Teammate Kane Williamson, Kiwis For Taking Knee

India vs Australia 2020:

The rivalry between India and Australia has intensified over the years. The teams often engage in fierce battles in an attempt to prove their supremacy over their counterparts. Indian announced their comeback into international cricket after the COVID-19 enforced sabbatical with the three-match ODI series against Australia.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Leads India's Comeback In 3rd ODI With 76-ball 92; Watch Video

After losing the series, the visitors have a point to prove in the upcoming three T20Is and especially the four Test matches. The first T20I will take place on Friday, December 4, whereas the Test matches will commence from December 17. Cricket fans in India can catch the live-action of India vs Australia 2020 on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX).

Disclaimer: The above information of Harbhajan Singh net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: AP

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.