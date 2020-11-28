EBC Vs MBC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Following a defeat against Town Club, East Bengal Club will square off against Mohun Bagan AC in the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge. The match will be played on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Here's the EBC vs MBC Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.
Also Read | 7th Pakistan cricket team member tests positive for COVID-19
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020
Time: 4.00 pm IST
East Bengal Club arrive into the game following an embarrassing defeat against Town Club. East Bengal Club failed to reach the 143-run target set out by Town Club, losing the game by 14 runs. Interestingly, East Bengal Club had lost the first game of the tournament against Tapan Memorial Club as well.
Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, started the campaign with a splendid victory against Calcutta Customs Club. However, they went on to lose their grip in the campaign against Tapan Memorial club. Mohun Bagan were humiliated by Tapan Memorial Club, who won the clash by 42 runs.
Also Read | Cricket fraternity wishes Suresh Raina on birthday as he turns 34
East Bengal Club: Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Halder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey, Ranjot Singh Khera
Mohun Bagan: Manoj Tiwary, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Saurabh Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das (Jr), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sunil Kumar Dalal
Also Read | Hardik Pandya & David Warner prove cricket is a 'gentleman's game', ICC posts video
Wicketkeeper: Shreevats Goswami, Debabrata Das
Batsmen: Manoj Tiwary, Shivam Sharma, Ranjot Singh Khera
All rounders: Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sunil Kumar Dalal
Bowlers: Sayan Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Pandey, Raju Halder
East Bengal Club: Shreevats Goswami (c)
Mohun Bagan: Manoj Tiwary, Sayan Ghosh (vc)
Mohun Bagan are the favourites to win the game against East Bengal Club.
Also Read | Harry Kane responds to Ben Stokes' tweet, will Spurs and England play cricket at Lord's?
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Steve Smith hits 5th fastest ODI hundred of all-time against India; watch highlights
2 mins ago
Bangabandhu T20 Cup GKH vs GCC live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview
20 mins ago
MS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks & all Rebel WBBL 2020 Final details
35 mins ago
Womens Big Bash Final Stars vs Thunder live stream, pitch and weather report, full preview
38 mins ago
GKH vs GCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup match preview
42 mins ago
Take the time to watch an ODI cricket match: A lot of time.
2 hours ago