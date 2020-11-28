EBC Vs MBC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Game Preview

Following a defeat against Town Club, East Bengal Club will square off against Mohun Bagan AC in the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge. The match will be played on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Here's the EBC vs MBC Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

EBC vs MBC live: EBC vs MBC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020

Time: 4.00 pm IST

EBC vs MBC live: EBC vs MBC Dream11 prediction and preview

East Bengal Club arrive into the game following an embarrassing defeat against Town Club. East Bengal Club failed to reach the 143-run target set out by Town Club, losing the game by 14 runs. Interestingly, East Bengal Club had lost the first game of the tournament against Tapan Memorial Club as well.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, started the campaign with a splendid victory against Calcutta Customs Club. However, they went on to lose their grip in the campaign against Tapan Memorial club. Mohun Bagan were humiliated by Tapan Memorial Club, who won the clash by 42 runs.

EBC vs MBC Dream11 team news

East Bengal Club: Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Halder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey, Ranjot Singh Khera

Mohun Bagan: Manoj Tiwary, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Saurabh Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das (Jr), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sunil Kumar Dalal

EBC vs MBC playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Shreevats Goswami, Debabrata Das

Batsmen: Manoj Tiwary, Shivam Sharma, Ranjot Singh Khera

All rounders: Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sunil Kumar Dalal

Bowlers: Sayan Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Pandey, Raju Halder

EBC vs MBC match prediction and top picks

East Bengal Club: Shreevats Goswami (c)

Mohun Bagan: Manoj Tiwary, Sayan Ghosh (vc)

EBC vs MBC match prediction

Mohun Bagan are the favourites to win the game against East Bengal Club.

Note: The EBC vs MBC match prediction is based on our own analysis. The EBC vs MBC playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: CAB Cricket Instagram

