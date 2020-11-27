Harry Kane Responds To Ben Stokes' Tweet, Will Spurs And England Play Cricket At Lord's?

Tottenham Hotspur have been in fine form this season and find themselves at the top of the Premier League table. While manager Jose Mourinho has his side winning games on the football pitch, Spurs have done well on the cricket field as well, with Dele Alli recently taking a spectacular catch during an intra-squad game. Tottenham have now taken their intra-squad indoor games up a notch, with talismanic striker Harry Kane showing his hitting skills.

Tottenham cricket: Harry Kane invites Ben Stokes to play a game at Lords after friendly banter

Ben Stokes has established himself as one of the pillars of the England cricket team in recent years across all formats of the game. The all-rounder was a key player in the World Cup 2019 win last year, which England won on boundary-count after the Super Over against New Zealand. The southpaw slammed 135 not out in the third Test against Australia in The Ashes to give his team a come-from-behind victory after England lost nine wickets for 286 runs while chasing 359 runs to win.

Stokes received plaudits for his efforts from all across the globe, with Tottenham sending him their official kit to which the English all-rounder replied that he was now officially a Spurs fan.

Love this lads 🙌



Fancy a net next summer? https://t.co/ZOI59oDYhT — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 26, 2020

So when Harry Kane put on his scoring boots with a bat in his hands, Tottenham sought the opinion of Ben Stokes on the England international's innings. The England all-rounder said that he loved the game and asked whether Tottenham fancied a net seesions next summer. Harry Kane was all in on the idea cheekily suggesting that the two teams face off at Lord's. Lord's soon joined the discussion and added that were ready to host the Tottenham cricket vs England Cricket team clash and will add their game to their fixture list.

Ben Stokes was last seen in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020, playing for 2008 champions Rajasthan. In eight games, the 29-year-old scored 285 runs from eight matches at 40.71 and a strike rate of 142.50 with one century and one half-century while chipping in with two wickets. However, the World Cup winner couldn't help his side to the IPL 2020 playoffs, with Rajasthan finishing at the bottom of the table.

Harry Kane also has been in fine form for Tottenham and has been a key feature in Jose Mourinho's system. The England international has featured in 15 games across all competitions for Spurs, scoring 13 goals, while assisting a further 11 goals.

