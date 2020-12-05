EBC Vs TMC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Match Preview

East Bengal Club will face Tapan Memorial Club in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Saturday, December 5. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our EBC vs TMC match prediction, probable EBC vs TMC playing 11 and EBC vs TMC Dream11 team.

EBC vs TMC live: EBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction and preview

EBC have had a topsy-turvy tournament but they have certainly made a comeback and placed themselves in position to qualify for the knockout stage. They started off the tournament on a very poor note, having lost all of their first 4 matches. but they somehow managed to bounce back and register 3 straight wins and stay in contention. If EBC want to make it four wins out of four, then they will have to continue their same form like they did in last three matches.

TMC, on the other hand, have looked a good team in the tournament so far winning 5 of the 7 matches they have played so far. They are currently sitting at top of the points table and will look to keep the spot intact by winning the match versus East Bengal. Fans can expect an exciting contest between these two sides when they take the field.

EBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction: EBC vs TMC probable playing 11

EBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction: EBC probable playing 11

Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav

EBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction: TMC probable playing 11

Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi (WK), Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara

EBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for EBC vs TMC Dream11 team

Shreevats Goswami

Sandipan Das Sr

Shahbaz Ahmed

Ramesh Prasad

EBC vs TMC match prediction: EBC vs TMC Dream11 team

EBC vs TMC live: EBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction

As per our EBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction, TMC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The EBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction, top picks and EBC vs TMC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The EBC vs TMC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

