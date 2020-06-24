Michael Vaughan Hits Out Over Restriction On Recreational Cricket, Highlights Hypocrisy

Continuing his criticism against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's restriction on recreational cricket amid the pandemic, former England captain Michael Vaughan took another dig at the Prime Minister. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan pointed out that playing Basketball is allowed but recreational cricket is not and hoped that when 'common sense arrives,' this can be changed. The former England skipper had earlier called the PM's decision as 'utter nonsense.'

You can play Basketball but can’t play recreational Cricket ... What nonsense !!! Pretty sure when common sense arrives we can get that changed ... #Cricket — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 24, 2020

British PM continues ban on recreational cricket

Replying to a question regarding the resumption of county cricket in the House of Commons, PM Johnson stated that the problem with cricket is that the ball is a natural vector of disease, potentially at any rate. Boris Johnson also said that the same has been discussed multiple times with experts as well. In conclusion, the PM said that the government is still working on ways to make cricket COVID-19 secure, therefore the guideline cannot be changed right now. Meanwhile, calling for recreational cricket to resume from 4th July, Michael Vaughan said that it was utter nonsense the game wasn’t been allowed to resume. He said that the players could keep a hand sanitizer in their pocket and use it every time they touch the ball as a precautionary measure.

ECB releases statement

Following the Prime Minister's decision, the England and Wales Cricket Board also issued a statement and asserted that it is the board's 'strong' desire to work with the government to see the return of recreational cricket. "We believe that cricket is a non-contact sport, with very low risk of exposure, and that it can be played as safely as many other activities being currently permitted," the ECB said.

ECB Statement on Recreational Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xPKM0jD9nW — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) June 23, 2020

