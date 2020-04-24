ECB Announces That There Will Be No Cricket In England Till July 1 Due To COVID-19

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that there will be no professional cricket played in the country until July 1 due the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world. All the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic.

'Revised schedule': ECB

"The season remains subject to ongoing advice from government and health experts, and continued consultation with all broadcast partners to determine the optimum way to fulfil fixtures both domestically and internationally," the ECB said in a statement. The ECB Board confirmed that nine rounds of fixtures will be lost in the County Championship season, but blocks for red-ball cricket and white-ball cricket will be held in a revised schedule.

"Our plan is to reschedule international matches as late as possible in the season to give the best chance of play. The Vitality Blast will also now occupy the latest possible season slot to offer as much time as possible to play a County short-form competition," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said.

'Implement a bio-secure solution'

"Our biggest challenge, along with other sports, is how we could seek to implement a bio-secure solution that offers optimum safety and security for all concerned. The guidance we receive from Westminster will help us shape how we deliver this," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)