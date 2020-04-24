Pandya Brothers Play Table Tennis At Home With A Twist, Send Netizens Laughing. Watch Here

Cricketing brothers Hardik and Krunal Pandya are using the lockdown period to get together and spend some time at home with the family. The brothers have been trying a different sport - table tennis but with a certain twist. Let's take a look at it here:

Pandya brothers try Table Tennis

The Pandya brothers, as per a post on Krunal Pandya's official Instagram account, have been playing the indoor sport on the bed, with a bedsheet being the net between the two sides! The two brothers played a few rounds of the game to pass time during the lockdown.

A few days ago, Hardik Pandya posted an image of himself and Krunal from 2011 where the two brothers could be seen posing at what appears to be Mumbai's western suburbs. The younger Pandya took to social media and wrote "Throwback to 2011. How time changes".

