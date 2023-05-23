ECB Have A Sense Of Relief As Frontline Seamer Recovers Ahead Of Ashes 2023

England are set to take on Ireland in a one-off Test series against Ireland which is scheduled to take place from June 1, 2023. The Three Lions would try to implement their plans with perfection before taking on arch-rivals Australia in a five match Ashes series later next month. Ahead of the Ireland Test, the England camp has now received a major boost.

Ollie Robinson has been declared fit as the ECB announced that scans didn't reveal anything and the player will be joining the Test squad. Earlier Robinson felt some discomfort while playing for Sussex against Glamorgan and later it was revealed the player was bearing a sore ankle.

Ollie Robinson declared fit for Ireland Test

ECB issued a statement. "Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England men's Test squad this weekend ahead of the LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland starting on Thursday, June 1 at Lord's." Sussex coach Paul Farbrace had confirmed the fast bowler would undergo scans on Monday to determine the extent of his injury.

"He's got a sore ankle and he'll be scanned on Monday to see how bad he is.

Read More: 'He's got a sore ankle': ECB are sweating over leading pacer's recovery ahead of Ashes

"We knew it was sore yesterday, that's why we got one spell out of him this morning.

"He tried his hardest really, it was a long spell, he got stuck in. He knew it was going to be one and one only, and then once he was off that was it for the day.

It's good news 👍 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 23, 2023

"It was precautionary really, there was no point making it worse." Robinson was named in the squad for the Ashes and will share the bowling responsibility alongside James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

England squad for the Ireland Test

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Read More: 'Nobody can cope with us': James Anderson takes a subtle dig at Nathan Lyon ahead of Ashes

Complete schedule of men's Ashes 2023