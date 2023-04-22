IPL 2023: CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming Drops Major Update About Ben Stokes' Injury

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: English Test captain and an integral member of CSK's squad, Ben Stokes has been out injured since the first week of April. The English all-rounder made his much-anticipated debut for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. However, after featuring in the playing XI of two matches the player got ruled out for a couple of weeks.

While CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan earlier stated that Ben Stokes would be fully fit till the end of the month, "Ben is doing well, he is recovering fast, and should definitely be fit for the April 30 game,” Viswanathan said. CSK will be playing against PBKS on April 30 at the Chepauk Stadium in an afternoon match. “He could even be ready earlier, maybe by the April 27 game,” he further added.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming drops major update about Ben Stokes' injury

A fresh update on Ben Stokes has been provided by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, after the culmination of the game against SRH. Fleming highlighted that Stokes has suffered an injury setback and would be taking another week to recuperate. But also stated that the 31-year-old needs luck on his side too.

"Ben Stokes has suffered an injury setback and will be out for a week,” Fleming shared in the post-match press conference. “Stokes, just a setback, I’m not going to go into it, but it’s not major. It’s just that he’s close. He’s working really hard to get right, can’t fault that at all. So, he just needs a little bit of luck"

So far, Ben Stokes has played two matches for Chennai Super Kings and has only amassed 15 runs playing as a batsman and has gone wicketless in both matches. Stokes' return would be eagerly awaited in the CSK camp as he is the big signing from the IPL 2023 auction and has been seen by many to take the baton from MS Dhoni as the next in line to captain the Yellow outfit. However, the injury layoffs have been frequent and it remains to be seen what the future holds for Ben Stokes in IPL. The fans might be hoping that Stoksey makes his return soon and play to the potential that the world has witnessed him playing at.