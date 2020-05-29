ECB Pushes Domestic Season Resumption To Aug 1; Says 'safety Of Players Is Key Priority'

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) categorically stated that the resumption of professional domestic cricket in the country would be further delayed and that no activity would take place before August. The Board had earlier suspended all forms of cricket in the country until July 1. However, the West Indies' tour to England is expected to go on as per schedule in July, in 'biosecure' environment.

No domestic cricket till August 1

"The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can today confirm a further delay to the start of the professional domestic cricket season, with no domestic cricket to be played before 1 August," said the ECB in a statement.

"The specifics of the season remain subject to ongoing advice from UK Government and health experts, but the ambition remains to host domestic men's and women's cricket across England and Wales later this summer."

However, ECB CEO Tom Harrison believes that the Board is committed to resuming the County season soon and revealed that unorthodox options would also be considered in order to facilitate the return of players to the field. Harrison also reemphasized that the safety of the players was the utmost priority of the Board and that the same saftey protocols followed for international cricket would be implemented for the domestic season too. The England national team players resumed training in batches earlier this month, strictly following the government guidelines on social distancing.

(With agency inputs)