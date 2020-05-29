Windies' Kemar Roach Excited To Return To England, Eyes Breaching 200 Scalps Mark

Windies pacer Kemar Roach dropped a hint that the Caribbean side's scheduled tour to England would go on despite the coronavirus scare and that it would be 'good' to return to England. West Indies are scheduled to tour England, starting on July 8, for three Tests. Originally planned for June, the series was postponed due to the pandemic.

Roach excited to return to field & England

"Going to England will bring back some good memories. I love playing in England, very good facilities and wonderful atmosphere," he told windiescricket.com. "Even though we won't be playing in front the fans this time, it will still be quite good. I had a good series last time. "My goal is (to reach) 200 wickets when we go to England -- that's the personal goal. The team goal is to win the series."

The ECB, however, is confident of going ahead with the tour and believes that the matches can be played in bio-secure environments. The fixtures are provisionally scheduled to start on July 8, 16, and 24 at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Old Trafford. Sporting activity in England is slowly limping back to npormal, with the Premier League getting the green light to restart the season from June 17.

Barbados-born Roach, 31, returned to training this week and the paceman made it clear he expects to be heading towards England soon. Roach was a key member of the West Indies side that enjoyed a 2-1 series win at home to England in 2019. He has 42 wickets in 10 Tests against England, at an average of 26.59.

(With agency inputs)