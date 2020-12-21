ECB Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

ECB Blues will take on Abu Dhabi in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The ECB vs ABD match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The ECB vs ABD live match is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM IST on Monday, December 21. Here, we take a look at ECB vs ABD Dream11 team, ECB vs ABD match prediction and ECB vs ABD playing 11.

ECB vs ABD live: ECB vs ABD Dream11 prediction and preview

ECB after 8 matches are four points behind leaders Fujairah on the points table. They have 12 points from 6 matches with 6 wins and 2 loss. ECB's previous match was against Sharjah on Sunday, which they went onto win by 20 runs. Ali Shan Sharafu played well for the team scoring a half-century and once again he will be expected to be among runs in the upcoming clash. Aryan Lakra who is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament will once again shoulder the responsibility of picking up wickets for the side.

ABD on other hand will be returned to the field on Sunday versus Dubai after two of the matches were abandoned due to unknown reasons. Their return did not end up on a good note as Dubai came out victorious by 7 wickets. ABD are winless in the tournament after 9 matches and their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage also looks to be going out of the hand. Beating ECB will be a huge task for ABD, but the team will look to put up a fight and create an upset.

ECB vs ABD Dream11 prediction: Probable ECB vs ABD playing 11

ECB Playing11: Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Basil Hameed (c), Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma.

ABD Playing11: Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo.

ECB vs ABD Dream11 prediction: ECB vs ABD top picks

Vriitya Aravind

Basil Hameed

Mazhar Bashir

Aryan Lakra

ECB vs ABD match prediction: ECB vs ABD Dream11 team

ECB vs ABD live: ECB vs ABD match prediction

As per our ECB vs ABD Dream11 prediction, ECB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The ECB vs ABD Dream11 prediction, top picks and ECB vs ABD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ECB vs ABD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

