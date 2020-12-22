ECB Vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

ECB Blues will take on Ajman in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The ECB vs AJM match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The ECB vs AJM live match is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 22. Here, we take a look at ECB vs AJM Dream11 team, ECB vs AJM match prediction and ECB vs AJM playing 11.

ECB vs AJM live: ECB vs AJM Dream11 prediction and preview

ECB are currently second on the points table with 14 points from 9 matches and a win will not change their position on the points table. They come into the match after beating Abu Dhabi by 32 runs in the previous match on Monday. In the previous match, ECB batted first and scored 171/7 with Zawar Farid top-scoring with 38 points. Skipper Basil Hameed scored 32 runs and opener Fahad Nawaz scored 31 runs.

Abu Dhabi run chase was halted at 139/6 thanks to a terrific performance from ECB bowlers. Waheed Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers with 2/17, while Irfan Khan was the top scorer for the side in the chase with 73 runs. AJM are currently outside top 4 after losing to Sharjah by 6 wickets on Monday. Despite putting 161 onboard thanks to half-century from Ali Khan (61 run), Ajman bowlers failed to defend the total with Sharjah skipper Fayyaz Ahmad scoring unbeaten 64 runs to team his team across the finish line. ECB is a strong team on paper and will look to continue their good form versus Ajman who are looking for their second win the tournament.

ECB vs AJM Dream11 prediction: Probable ECB vs AJM playing 11

ECB Playing11: Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Basil Hameed (c), Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma.

AJM Playing11: Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Anand Kumar, Zubair Zuhaib, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Asif Khan.



ECB vs AJM Dream11 prediction: ECB vs AJM top picks

Aryan Lakra

Rameez Shahzad

Vritiya Aravind

Waheed Ahmed

ECB vs AJM match prediction: ECB vs AJM Dream11 team

ECB vs AJM live: ECB vs AJM match prediction

As per our ECB vs AJM Dream11 prediction, ECB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The ECB vs AJM Dream11 prediction, top picks and ECB vs AJM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ECB vs AJM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

