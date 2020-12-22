THU Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

The Perth Scorchers will lock horns with Sydney Thunder in Match 12 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The THU vs SCO match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. The THU vs SCO live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Tuesday, December 22. Here, we take a look at THU vs SCO live scores, THU vs SCO match prediction and THU vs SCO playing 11.

THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction: THU vs SCO live match preview

Thunder will be hoping to put up a better performance in the upcoming match versus Scorchers after they struggled to a 4-wicket win over Brisbane Heat in the previous encounter. The victory wasn't an easy one for Callum Ferguson-led side, who were struggling at 80-5 after 11 overs. However, all-rounder Daniel Sams stayed till the end and with his big hitting abilities, helped the team cross the finish line. Sams remained unbeaten on 65 runs from 25 balls.

Scorchers, on the other hand, lost their opening match to Melbourne Renegades by 7 wickets and their previous match versus Melbourne Stars was called off due to rain as a result of which both teams were awarded points. The Ashton Turner-led side will be looking to beat Thunder for their first win of the season and in order to do that they will have to restrict them to a low score. Fans can expect a great contest between these two teams.

THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Probable THU vs SCO playing 11

THU: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Alex Ross, Baxter Holt, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha.

SCO: Josh Inglis (WK), Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed.

THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Top picks for THU vs SCO Dream11 team

Daniel Sams

Usman Khawaja

Ashton Turner

Jhye Richardson

THU vs SCO match prediction: THU vs SCO Dream11 team

THU vs SCO live: THU vs SCO match prediction

As per our THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction, THU should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction, top picks and THU vs SCO Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The THU vs SCO match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Big Bash League / Twitter

