ECC Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live

Empire CC will face Helsinki Cricket Club in the upcoming clash of the Finnish Premier League at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. ECC are currently top of the table with 14 points. They have managed to win all the seven games they have played in the season so far. They won against Bengal Tigers in their last league match by 5 wickets. As for HCC, they are on the fourth spot of the points table with a total of 6 points to their name. They have managed to win only two games out of the 7 games played in the season so far (Draws 2, Losses 3).

The ECC vs HCC live match will commence on Tuesday, July 14 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the ECC vs HCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the ECC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, ECC vs HCC Dream11 top picks and ECC vs HCC Dream11 team.

ECC vs HCC Dream11 team

ECC vs HCC Dream11 top picks

Jonathan Scamans (Captain) Vanraaj Padhaal (Vice-captain) Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe Aniketh Pushthay (WK) Khalid Rahman Mangal Abdul Wahid Qureshi

ECC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ECC vs HCC Dream11 team

ECC vs HCC Dream11 team: Empire CC (ECC) squad

Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

ECC vs HCC Dream11 team: Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) squad

Aniketh Pushthay, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahidullah Kamal, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Gautam Bhaskar, Obaidullah Sadiqui

ECC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: ECC vs HCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Empire CC : Jonathan Scamans (WK), Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali

: Jonathan Scamans (WK), Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali Helsinki Cricket Club: Aniketh Pushthay (WK), Khalid Rahman Mangal, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Avnish Kumar, Aminullah Malikzay, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia

ECC vs HCC Dream11 prediction

Our ECC vs HCC Dream11 prediction is that Empire CC will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The ECC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, ECC vs HCC Dream11 top picks and ECC vs HCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ECC vs HCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)