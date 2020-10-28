ECS T10 Barcelona BCC Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Bengali CC Girona will face Kings CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 28. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the BCC vs KCC live streaming info, how to watch BCC vs KCC live in India and where to catch BCC vs KCC live scores.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada's Long Streak Comes To An End After A Poor Day With The Ball

ECS T10 Barcelona: BCC vs KCC live streaming info and preview

This match should be a cakewalk for KCC on the basis of their current form in the tournament. They are currently at the second position in the table, with ten points from six matches and will look to tie table-toppers United CC Girona in terms of points. A victory by a huge margin could see KCC go on top of the standings and push United CC to second spot.

For BCC, this has been a tournament to forget as they are yet to win even a single match so far. Every match from hereon will be a matter of pride for BCC as they will be looking to end the campaign with some points on board.

Also Read: Ex-Dream11 IPL Winner From Australia Admits To Being In Depression Since 2018

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

Let's take a look at the weather conditions before the start of the BCC vs KCC live streaming. The conditions will be partly sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 49% with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha Talks About His Whirlwind Knock After Hyderabad's Mammoth Win

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has looked to favour the batsmen throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be finding a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

Also Read: All-round Hyderabad Outclass Delhi By 88 Runs, Keep Play-off Hopes Alive

BCC vs KCC live streaming: BCC vs KCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch BCC vs KCC live in India and the BCC vs KCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BCC vs KCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.