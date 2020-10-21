ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs PMCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya lock horns with Pak Montcada CC in a Group B fixture of the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament on Wednesday, October 21. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTL vs PMCC live streaming info, how to watch CTL vs PMCC live in India and where to catch CTL vs PMCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs PMCC live streaming info and preview

The European Cricket Series has entertained fans all over the world with their multiple T10 tournaments. The Barcelona edition has also delivered fast-paced cricket matches that have got fans hooked. With blockbuster teams like Catalunya and Pak Montcada CC clashing, a yet another cracking contest awaits. Both the teams are placed in Group B and have put up a strong show in the competition so far.

The teams are yet to face a single defeat in the league. Catalunya have featured in three matches and are positioned at the second spot on the points table with an exceptional net run-rate of 3.55. Pak Montcada CC have played only a single match so far and are on the fourth position with two points with a net run-rate of 2.53. Catalunya is slated to play back-to-back matches on Wednesday, and Pak Montcada CC will look to keep a keen eye on how they fare in their first match of the day.

🏏🇪🇸 While Messi is doing his thing just up the road at Camp Nou, we were on TV at the European Cricket Series Barcelona 🇪🇸🏏 pic.twitter.com/emWeQnuXHr — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 20, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As for the weather, conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted 10-over contest. It is going to be a sunny day with partial cloud cover. The temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket used for ECS T10 Barcelona is known to offer assistance to both batsmen as well as bowlers. It is slightly more conducive towards the batsmen as it is an 'AstroTurf'. Faster bowlers will be able to generate good bounce off the surface, whereas the spinners are also likely to get some purchase from the strip. The captain winning the toss might look to bat first and post a big total upfront.

CTL vs PMCC live streaming: CTL vs PMCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona is not a televised event in India. Fans looking to follow the CTL vs PMCC live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. The Dream Sports-owned platform has bagged the exclusive streaming rights for ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming in India. For CTL vs PMCC live scores, one can visit the official website and the Twitter page of European Cricket.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

