Prithvi Shaw Comparisons With Sachin Tendulkar Rubbished On Twitter After Another Failure

Delhi's opening pair Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are staring at opposite ends of the run-scoring spectrum. While Dhawan has now become the first player in IPL history to score consecutive centuries, Shaw departed early once again, without a significant contribution for the table-toppers. After a bright start, things have fallen apart for the 20-year-old, who was once likened to the legend himself, Sachin Tendulkar.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw trolled extensively as Delhi star struggles again

There was considerable pressure on Prithvi Shaw when he walked in to bat against Punjab on Tuesday. The Delhi opener had registered back to back ducks in the previous games, and with Ajinkya Rahane warming the bench, the onus was on him to take the initiative. However, as Shikhar Dhawan found boundaries with ease, Shaw struggled to get going before skying a jail-break shot in the fourth over the innings.

The 20-year-old has racked up 209 runs in 10 innings in Dream11 IPL 2020, with six single-digit scores this season. Shaw has scored a mere 11 runs in his last four innings, and calls for him to be replaced are growing among fans online. Netizens mercilessly trolled Prithvi Shaw, who was once likened to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for their similar batting technique.

Prithvi Shaw plays Cricket like Sachin Tendulkar plays kabbadi — Veg Momo 🌀 (@veg_momo) October 20, 2020

Prithvi Shaw after facing a few balls 😌#KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/0PqxSGV5VT — Farzan (@Sourkastic) October 20, 2020

I am sure Prithvi Shaw will score a 100 the day I drop him from my Fantasy XI #KXIPvDC — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 20, 2020

Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary duty during the Punjab vs Delhi clash also slammed Shaw for his poor technique, which led to his dismissal. The former Indian captain mentioned that the opener's footwork was out of place, while also pointing out that his head was not in the right position as he tried to hit the delivery over covers. With Ajinkya Rahane waiting in the wings and Marcus Stoinis, who also can open the batting, time is running out for Shaw to make an impression at the top of the order.

Delhi will hope to sort out Dhawan's opening partner soon as they look to qualify for the playoffs and go all the way this season. Prithvi Shaw was also trolled after his second-ball duck against Chennai after he was pictured having a meal in the dressing room. Luckily for Shaw, Delhi cruised to a victory thanks to Dhawan's sizzling century and Axar Patel's heroics late in the innings. The 20-year-old would hope for a similar result on Tuesday, as Punjab look to scale Delhi's score of 164.

