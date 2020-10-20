Shikhar Dhawan Slams Back-to-back Tons, Fans Scream 'Gabbar Is Back' On Twitter

The 38th match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 is underway, with the Punjab outfit taking on the Delhi team. It was Shreyas Iyer who won the toss in Delhi vs Punjab, with the skipper electing to bat first. Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan made history in the Dream11 IPL 2020 match, becoming the only batsman in the history of the competition to score back-to-back hundreds.

Dhawan Dream11 IPL stats: Batsman first to score consecutive hundreds

Shikhar Dhawan continued his great run of form as he became the first batsman in the tournament’s history to score consecutive hundreds. Dhawan batted the full 20 overs, ending the first innings with a 61-ball 106. Shikhar Dhawan’s memorable knock included 12 fours and three sixes, as he played his shots all over the park on his way to a deserved hundred.

Back to back 100s for @SDhawan25 👏👏



He is the first player to have consecutive centuries in IPL.



Take a bow, Gabbar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/yNlWGTni0Y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 20, 2020

After starting the tournament sluggishly, Shikhar Dhawan has come into his own over the past few games, notching up 50+ scores in his last four Dream11 IPL 2020 games. Shikhar Dhawan’s first hundred of the tournament came in his last game, where he scored 101 off 58 balls. Shikhar Dhawan has now scored his second hundred in just his next game, becoming the first batsman in the tournament’s history to do so.

Fans react to Shikhar Dhawan back to back tons

God wanted to enjoy Cricket so he created Shikhar Dhawan 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/R1IgEuMkJh — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) October 20, 2020

One of the reasons you always stay with Shikhar Dhawan, especially in white ball cricket, is that when he gets on a roll, he is unstoppable. And a genuine match winner. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 20, 2020

After Shikhar Dhawan reached the milestone, several fans took to Twitter to praise the batsman. Many fans applauded the cricketer’s mental strength, hailing his maturity as he recovered from a poor start to the season. Others praised Shikhar Dhawan for rising to the occasion during a run of games which saw Rishabh Pant miss matches due to injury.

Several fans praised the Delhi management for sticking with the opener during his poor run of form. Cricket fans also referred to the cricketer’s famous nickname while praising him, as they tweeted that ‘Gabbar’ is well and truly back. Even Yuvraj Singh praised Shikhar Dhawan online, as he tweeted that the centurion is batting ‘like a dream’.

First player in IPL back to back century's..

Gabbar is back ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1N89ydtbek — nikithasrinivasreddy (@nikithakatta_2) October 20, 2020

This Gabbar is batting like a dream @SDhawan25 Back to back 💯 s ‘ not easy in t20 ! Many congratulations jatt ji for becoming the only player to score 2 consecutive Tons in the ipl ! Not a hard task for @kxip but @DelhiCapitals got some bowlers ! @MdShami11 top spell ! #IPL2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 20, 2020

Delhi vs Punjab live streaming: Playing XI

Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada

How to watch Delhi vs Punjab IPL 2020 live in India?

Fans can catch the Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who want to watch the Delhi vs Punjab live game on television, they can do so on the Star Sports Network. The live updates for the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter will also be available on Delhi and Punjab’s social media handles as well as Dream11 IPL 2020’s official pages.

Image Credits: IPL Twitter

