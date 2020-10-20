ECS T10 Barcelona FCC Vs HCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Fateh CC will battle Hawks CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the FCC vs HCC live streaming info, how to watch FCC vs HCC live in India and where to catch FCC vs HCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs HCC live streaming info and preview

Coming into the match, FCC hold a slight advantage over their opponents as they are well versed with the conditions and have already played 4 matches till date. With 2 wins and as many losses, they are fifth on the points table and a win will push them in a playoff spot.

On the other hand, HCC are coming from a break and will be a bit rusty, however, they need to get their act together and register a win as they have already lost one match. A win in this match will get their campaign back on track as they look to push their case for a spot in the playoffs. A cracking contest is on cards as both teams look to field their best players for this match.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of FCC vs HCC live streaming

The conditions will be partly cloudy with no rain expected during the match. The humidity is forecasted at 56% with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, both teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of FCC vs HCC live streaming

The 22-yard strip looks balanced. The trend is expected to continue of the team winning the toss and batting first to put up a big score, which will allow their bowlers to defend the total.

FCC vs HCC live streaming: FCC vs HCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FCC vs HCC live in India and FCC vs HCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For FCC vs HCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

