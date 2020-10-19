Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Takes Epic One-handed Catch, Records 150 IPL Dismissals

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League has kept fans hooked as franchises strive to solidify their place in the standings. The 37th match of the season featured Chennai and Rajasthan, who locked horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni became the first player in the league's history to appear in 200 matches. However, this was not the only milestone that the 39-year-old accomplished in the aforementioned contest.

MS Dhoni records: Chennai captain adds yet another feather to his hat

Known for his dynamic wicket-keeping skills, MS Dhoni grabbed a sensational one-handed diving catch to dismiss Sanju Samson. In an attempt to work Deepak Chahar's ball away on the leg side, the Rajasthan batsman found a faint edge that Dhoni was quick to latch on to. The Chennai skipper's age-defying efforts led to swashbuckling batsman Sanju Samson getting dismissed without opening his account in the Dream11 IPL 2020 clash. Even Chahar was left stunned as MS Dhoni pulled off a blinder.

Another day at office, another milestone for @msdhoni



150 dismissals in IPL for Thala#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/DoQIC86ZZg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020

The wicket was of utmost importance for the Chennai side, as the team was in search of quick wickets early in the innings. With the scintillating catch, MS Dhoni also became the first wicket-keeper to amass 150 dismissals in IPL history. The former Indian cricketer's skills behind the stumps have received acclamation from all the corners. The catch was yet another testimony to MS Dhoni's abilities to change the dynamics of a duel with his exquisite glove work.

Top catch from MS Dhoni to dismiss Sanju Samson, he really managed well to grab the ball. pic.twitter.com/9JWYz26DXE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 19, 2020

Excellent catch from MS Dhoni while playing the 200th IPL match - something to remember and cherish. pic.twitter.com/wl3cJDVihZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2020

What a catch taken by MSD.@msdhoni greatest wicket keeper ever in cricket history. pic.twitter.com/WDOc0o3U4R — shishir saunakia (@shishirji) October 19, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020 :MS Dhoni catch

Chennai vs Rajasthan updates

Both the teams are looking to stage a turnaround in the competition as they languish in the bottom half of the table. While Rajasthan are the wooden spooners, Chennai are placed right above them in seventh. A win in this encounter would ensure relevancy in the competition for the sides.

MS Dhoni and co elected to bat first after winning the toss but failed to post a mammoth total on the board. The Chennai batsmen struggled to up the ante in the middle overs and also could not produce a flourish towards the back end. While there were cameos from MS Dhoni and Sam Curran, it was Ravindra Jadeja who was the saving grace in terms of the scoring rate. The side could only manage 125 runs on the board after the completion of 20 overs. Rajasthan, for their part, stumbled home on the back of Jos Buttler's half-century.

FIFTY!@josbuttler brings up a well made half-century. This is his 11th in IPL.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/uxXirAYkMI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020

