ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC Vs PMCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Men in Blue CC will face Pak Montcada CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MBCC vs PMCC live streaming info, how to watch MBCC vs PMCC live in India and where to catch MBCC vs PMCC live scores.

Also Read: Varun Chakravarthy 'never Gives Up': Cricketers, Fans Laud Spinner For India Team Call Up

ECS T10 Barcelona: MBCC vs PMCC live streaming info and preview

MBCC have a mountain to climb as this match is a must-win match for them to keep their playoff chances alive. Not only does MBCC have to win, but need to by a big margin to improve their net run rate. On the other hand, PMCC are third on the points table and have some catching up to do if they have to make it in the top 2. With 8 points, they will feel a lot more comfortable about their qualification chances if other results go their way.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Trolled By Netizens After Limited-overs Snub From The Australia Series

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

Ahead of the MBCC vs PMCC live streaming, let's take a look at the weather forecast for the match. The conditions will be mostly sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 43% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain

Also Read: Andre Russell To Skip Lanka Premier League After Backlash Over Ignoring National Duty?

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has looked to favour the batsmen throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be finding a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Biggest Name To Miss Out On Australia Tour, Witty Memes Bombard Twitter

MBCC vs PMCC live streaming: MBCC vs PMCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch MBCC vs PMCC live in India and the MBCC vs PMCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MBCC vs PMCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.