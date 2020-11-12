ECS T10 Barcelona MIN Vs BSH Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Minhaj CC will take on Badalona Shaheen CC in the first match of the day in ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, November 12. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MIN vs BSH live streaming info, how to watch MIN vs BSH live in India and where to catch the MIN vs BSH live scores.

Also Read::India Vs Australia: Team India Depart For A Gruelling Tour Down Under To Rewrite History

ECS T10 Barcelona: MIN vs BSH live streaming info and preview

Both teams are currently sitting 4th and 5th on the points table and will look to make a move inside top 3 by winning the match. BSH are 4th on the table, while MIN are just below them on 5th. Both teams suffered defeat versus Bangladesh Kings CC in the previous match and will be eager to claim all the two points on offer as the race to the knockout stages nears.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Calls Ishan Kishan A 'very Special Player' After Mumbai's Fifth IPL Triumph

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 67% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Hails Delhi's 'fighting Spirit' Despite An Off Day In The Summit Clash

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip has been helpful fo both batsmen and bowlers. The second day of the tournament has witnessed both bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other and were even successful up to a point. Despite Day 2 results, the pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs.

Bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Also Read: Skipper Shreyas Iyer Has A Special Message For Delhi Despite Coming Off Second Best

MIN vs BSH live streaming: MIN vs BSH live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch MIN vs BSH live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MIN vs BSH live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.