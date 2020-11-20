ECS T10 Barcelona PAK Vs BSH Live Streaming In India, Preview And Weather Report

Pak I Care will take on Badalona Shaheen CC in the 1st semi-final of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, November 20. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the PAK vs BSH live streaming info, how to watch PAK vs BSH live in India and where to catch the PAK vs BSH live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: PAK vs BSH live streaming info and preview

The league stage is finally over and the attention now turns to the semi-finals of the tournament. PAK and BSH have had a good league phase and now they will be aiming to reach the final by winning this contest. PAK had an impressive league stage winning, 7 out of their 8 matches following which they finished at the top of the points table.

BSH, on the other hand, finished fourth in the league stage, having won have won 5 out of the 8 matches they played. The contest certainly looks one-sided on paper, but expect both teams to entertain fans with some amazing performances with bat and ball.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 49% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. The pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board

PAK vs BSH live streaming: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PAK vs BSH live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PAK vs BSH live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

