ECS T10 Bulgaria TUS Vs IBCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Indian Tuskers (TUS) will take on Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) in a league match of the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 tournament. The TUS vs IBCC match will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia in Bulgaria. The TUS vs IBCC live streaming is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, September 9. Here is a look at where to watch TUS vs IBCC live in India, TUS vs IBCC live scores, along with the pitch and weather report for the match.

TUS vs IBCC live streaming: ECS T10 Bulgaria preview

The Indian Tuskers have shown glimpses of brilliance in their two matches. With a single win in their two games, there still is a long way to go for the team. Consistency is the key for the Tuskers on order to reach the knockout stages of ECS T10 Bulgaria. Indo-Bulgaria CC have set the tournament on fire with 4 wins in 5 games. Sitting comfortably right at the top of the points table, the team will further look to solidify their position as the table-toppers to ensure a berth in the knockouts with another win.

TUS vs IBCC live in India and TUS vs IBCC live streaming details

The telecast of TUS vs IBCC live in India will not be made available for viewers in India. However, fans can still enjoy TUS vs IBCC live in India by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Additionally, the TUS vs IBCC live streaming as well as the entire ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming will be available on the YouTube channel of European Cricket Network. For TUS vs IBCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

TUS vs IBCC live streaming: Weather report

As per AccuWeather, clear skies are expected throughout with no chances of rain. Fans are likely to witness an uninterrupted contest between bat and ball.

TUS vs IBCC live streaming: Pitch report

With the Astro-turf coming into the picture, the wicket helps the ball to come on to the bat nicely for the batsman. Whereas the extra bounce that the turf generates proves to be beneficial for the faster bowlers as well.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: TUS vs IBCC live streaming squad updates

TUS vs IBCC live streaming: TUS squad

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

TUS vs IBCC live streaming: IBCC squad

Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Riyad Mia, Satish Ramachandran, Lavesh Sharma, Swaroop Nagraj, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Shafquat Khan, Hamid Raza, Steve Jordan, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri

Source: European Cricket Instagram