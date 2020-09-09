Shpageeza T20 League ST Vs MAK Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Predictions

Speen Ghar Tigers (SGT) are all set to take on Mis Ainak Knights (MAK) in the Shpageeza T20 League, which will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 9. Here are the ST vs MAK live streaming details, information on how to watch Shpageeza T20 League live in India and where to catch the ST vs MAK live scores.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: ST vs MAK preview

Both the teams have kicked off the tournament on a winning note. Speen Ghar Tigers, after a comprehensive victory against Amo Sharks, will look to capitalise on the momentum that they are carrying into the game. The defending champions Mis Ainak Knights started their title defence with a victory over Band-e Amir Dragons. However, they could not cross the line in their encounter against Kabul Eagles.

The Tigers are the table toppers but the Knights have fallen to the 4th position. However, these are still early days in the tournament and they can fight their way up on the points table of the Shpageeza T20 League. With the Afghanistan Cricket Board granting permission to their players to stay back till the completion of the CPL 2020, several teams in the Shpageeza T20 are bound to miss the services of their marquee players. Knights will be without the Afghan veteran Mohammad Nabi for the season, and it could impact their team combination as well.

MAK would start as favourites with international level players such as Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran and Afsar Zazai in the side.

ST vs MAK live streaming: Shpageeza T20 League weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, the skies are clear in Kabul on the match day and an uninterrupted match is likely. Talking about the wicket at Kabul, it has been a mixed bag so far. While teams batting first have managed to cross the 170-run barrier only twice so far, we have also seen a team bowl out the opponents for 101 runs. The pitches are expected to go slower as the tournament progresses and spinners from either side would be delighted looking at the pitch.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: Shpageeza T20 League live in India and ST vs MAK live streaming details

The telecast of Shpageeza T20 League live in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy ST vs MAK live streaming by logging onto RTA TV as well as their Facebook page. The Shpageeza T20 League live streaming will begin at 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday. For ST vs MAK live scores, fans can visit Afghanistan Cricket Board's Twitter handle.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: Squads for ST vs MAK match

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: ST squad

Fazal Zazai, Karim Sadiq, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Perwez Malikzai, Zahir Shehzad, Zahid Khan, Allah Noor, Wafiullah, Majeed Alam, Jalat Khan, Nasir Khan, Tamim Surkhorodi, Zamir Khan, Aftab Alam, Muslim Musa, Qais Ahmad, Bahir Shah, Shabir Noori, Waheedullah Shafaq, Zubaid Akbari, Rahmatullah Sahaq, Abdullah Adil.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: MAK squad

Abdullah Mazari, Abdul Baqi, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Afsar Zazai, Bahar Shinwari, Bilal, Dawlat Zadran, Ghamai Zadran, Hanif Zardan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim, Jamshid Khan, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Najeeb Tarakai, Noor Ahmad, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Sediqullah Pacha, Shahidullah, Shapoor Zadran.

Image source: Afghanistan Cricket Board / Twitter