ECS T10 Capelle SPC Vs VCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Sparta Cricket 1888 (SPC) are all set to take the field against Voorburg Cricket Club (VCC) n the first match of the day in ECS T10 Capelle on Friday, September 18. The match will be played at the Sportpark Bermweg Ground in the Netherlands. Here are the SPC vs VCC live streaming details, information on how to watch SPC vs VCC live in India and where to catch the SPC vs VCC live scores.

SPC vs VCC live streaming: SPC vs VCC ECS T10 Capelle preview

Both the teams had faced each other earlier in the tournament and it was SPC, who trashed VCC by 10 wickets. Both the teams are once again going face each other in the tournament but this match will be a dead rubber with SPC already qualifying for the final, while VCC will be playing for the 3rd and 4th position. While SPC will look to do the double over VCC, on the other hand VCC would look to even the scores and end the campaign on a high.

ECS T10 Capelle live streaming: SPC vs VCC live streaming details and SPC vs VCC live in India

Coming to the SPC vs VCC live streaming details, the telecast of SPC vs VCC live in India will not be available to fans but they can still catch ECS T10 Capelle live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Capelle live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For the SPC vs VCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

SPC vs VCC live streaming: SPC vs VCC live pitch and weather report

Coming to the weather during the SPC vs VCC live match, there will be no weather interruptions and so both teams can play their full quota of overs. Coming to the pitch for the SPC vs VCC match, the 22-yard strip will be favourable for batsmen and so the team winning the toss will look to bat first.

SPC vs VCC live scores: Squad for SPC vs VCC live match

SPC vs VCC live scores: SPC squad

Mudassar Bukhari, Quirijn Gunning, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal, Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Manin Singh, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok, Musa Ahmad

SPC vs VCC live scores: VCC squad

Tom de Grooth, Vivian Kingma, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Nirav Kulkarni, Steffen Mulder, Tobias Nota, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Floris De Lange, Stijn De Leede, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Harold Vogelaar, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa, Yasir Hamid

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter